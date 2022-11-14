Create a Free My Best Buy Account and Save $120 On the AirPods Max

If you don't already have a My Best Buy account, you should. It's free to sign up, and right now it will give you exclusive access to some serious savings. Best Buy is currently offering members $120 off a pair of Apple's high-end AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which drops the price down to $430 -- just $1 more than the all-time lowest we've seen. Plus, this deal scores you four free months of Apple Music and News+, and three free months of Apple TV+. There's no set expiration on this offer, but deals on Apple devices rarely last for too long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab a pair at this price.

The AirPods Max are one of our overall favorite pairs of headphones on the market right now, and are a great pick for serious audiophiles. The support high fidelity audio, as well as some of the best noise-cancelling capabilities on the market right now, and are equipped with Apple's H1 chip and spatial audio for completely immersive listening. They also have on-head detection, and will automatically pause your music when you take them off. And the memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy makes them surprisingly comfortably to wear despite their substantial size. They have a 20 hour battery life when used wirelessly, or you can connect them to your phone directly with a .