Crayola Ultra-Washable Broad Markers 16-Pack for $2 + pickup at Walmart

With stock varying by ZIP, Walmart offers two Crayola Ultra-Clean Broad Washable Markers 8-Packs in Classic Colors for $1.94. (They're 97 cents each but a minimum order of two is required.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5.
