Crayola Long Colored Pencils 50-Pack for $4 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Crayola Long Colored Pencils 50-Pack for $6.26. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $3.97 and avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention at 8 cents per pencil and the lowest price we could find by $4. It contains 50 pre-sharpened pencils in a range of colors.
