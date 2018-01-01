  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Crayola 180-Piece Classroom Activity Pack for $21 + pickup at Walmart

Crayola 180-Piece Classroom Activity Pack for $21 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 6 hours ago / Buy Now
$21 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Crayola 180-Piece Ultimate Classroom Activity Pack for $20.71. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $27 and the best deal we've seen for this set. It includes a variety of markers, crayons, colored pencils, and construction paper.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!