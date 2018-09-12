Costway Kids' 3-in-1 Kick Scooter for $26 + free shipping

  • CNET
Costway offers its Costway Kids' 3-in-1 Kick Scooter in Blue or Pink for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTY570700" cuts that to $25.95. With free shipping, that's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features standing and sitting modes and a removable handlebar. Deal ends September 21.

