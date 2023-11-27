X
Cord-Free and Thrilled: Save Big on Roku Streaming Stick 4K for Cyber Monday

This is a streaming deal you won't want to miss.

When it came to cutting the cord, the Roku Streaming Stick was the best option for me. Honestly, I don't miss the traditional way of watching TV. Gone are the days of scrolling through a guide to find something interesting to watch. Plus, I don't need an antenna or a clunky box to get the entertainment I want. All I need is a Wi-fi connection, my Roku Stick and an HDMI port to enter a land of possibilities. 

The good news is that Cyber Monday makes this great TV streaming accessory even more affordable than usual; it's currently 40% off at Amazon. 

Whether I am blasting music on Spotify or binge-watching a cooking competition, my Roku Streaming Stick has me covered. It can plug into my television for a chill night in or into my Epson Home Cinema 1080 projector for movie nights or hosting parties. 

To get the full movie theater experience, I pair my Roku with the Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar. Karaoke nights haven't been the same with this pairing; guests are always impressed. 

The best thing for me about this streaming stick is that I still have access to live TV. Thanks to streaming services, like Peacock and Hulu Plus Live TV, I can watch the NFL or the ball drop on New Year's Eve in real time. 

You might be thinking, "Don't those streaming service subscriptions add up?" With options to bundle and internet providers offering deals with certain contracts, it can actually cost less than cable.

I like the Roku Streaming Stick because it's small and portable, and I've never had any problems with it not working. Occasionally my Roku will reboot for updates, or I'll need to change the batteries in the remote, but, these are all small things compared to your cable box or satellite service going down. 

