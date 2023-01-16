The One Gadget Wine People Care About Is $54 Off Right Now

I love wine but my head isn't perpetually buried in prestige Barolos and Burgundies the way some of my friends are. I recently asked a few of my most oenophilic associates if there was a gadget or piece of wine gear that they liked most. The answer came back in near-unanimous fashion: and it's on sale right now, down to (price shown in cart only.)

The Coravin allows you to pour wine from any bottle without uncorking it. This preserves the wine so you can drink it as slowly as you'd like, and move from bottle to bottle without fear of spoiling for at least several months. Coravin's Timeless system is typically priced between $180 and $200, but I just spotted the Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System on sale for . Note: The full discount price isn't shown until you add it to your cart.

How does it work? A needle punctures the cork, gently allowing you to pour wine from any bottle. The mechanism also pressurizes the bottle with argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, to prevent oxidation of the remaining wine.

Voila!

Coravin also makes a system called the which retails for about $119. That model does not pierce the cork (the cork must be removed) and will only allow you to preserve a bottle for four weeks or so. It's handy, to be certain, but nearly as versatile as the above system, which allows you to pour and preserve an unlimited number of bottles for months or even years.

