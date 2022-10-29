Cook Like a Chef at Home With This SousVide Art Precision Cooker Set for $72

If you haven't heard of sous vide before, it's an immersion cooking method in which you put food in a vacuum-sealed bag and cook it in a circulating water bath. Because it's temperature controlled and submerged, you should get precisely cooked food with consistent restaurant-style results at home. Now through Oct. 30, you can snag the $120 for just $72 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon -- that's a $48 savings.

Whether you're an experienced chef or a novice in the kitchen, this system is easy to use. It comes with a stainless steel 800-watt SousVide Art cooker with a universal clamp to attach it to any of the cookware you already have, along with 30 BPA-free reusable vacuum bags, four clips, a vacuum seal pump and a cookbook that can give you tips for different meals. You can use this set to make steak, chicken, fish, eggs, veggies and much more.

All you have to do is season or marinate your food, add it to the bag and vacuum seal it shut. Then attach the SousVide pod to any pot, attach your food with your clips, then cook with the built-in controls available on the LED touch panel. It's a healthier alternative to other cooking methods and will both lock in flavor and retain more nutrients. Plus, you won't have to watch your food as closely, since this device will alert you when your food is ready. The system is compact enough to store in a kitchen drawer and the removable tube is easy to clean, making this a solid deal for just about anyone. And if you're already shopping for the holidays, this is a great gift for friends and family, too.

