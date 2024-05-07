Concert Tickets to Over 1,000 Shows Are Up to 75% Off for Live Nation's Concert Week

A great live event can lift your mood and create memories for years to come. Let's face it: there are many costs associated with seeing some of your faves live. If there's an artist you've been dreaming of seeing, then check out Live Nation's Concert Week from May 8 to May 14. The company is offering tickets at up to 75% off. Some of these sales mean you can see talented artists for as low as $25. Here's everything you need to know to take advantage of this incredible deal.

From May 8 to May 14, Live Nation offers discounts for up to 5,000 artists. Not only will you be able to see musicians and bands, but this event also includes discounts to comedy shows and other events selling tickets via Live Nation's platform. You can score discounts to musicians such as Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Missy Elliott, Outlaw Music Festival or RuPaul's Drag Race -- and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

There are a few early access offers and/or perks for customers of certain retailers or services.

RBCxMusic is offering early access on May 7 for concerts in Canada. RBC customers can also receive $25 in concert cash with their purchase, which they can use to buy tickets to other Canadian shows.

This deal is sure to attract lots of attention, so act fast to nab tickets to see your favorites.