Combination Lock Password Safe for $14 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Combination Lock Password Safe in several colors (Grey pictured) for $13.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. It features a changeable 4-digit passcode. Deal ends August 31.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to six weeks to arrive.
