College Essentials up to 60% Off During Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale

Save big on thousands of items on sale now until Aug. 31.
Wayfair electric kettle, laundry hamper, desk chair, and storage box
Wayfair

Don't delay your back-to-school shopping any longer -- fall is right around the corner. Take advantage of Wayfair's 20th anniversary sale and send your kid off to college with everything they need to make it through the school year. Right now you can save up to 60% off college essentials and up to 80% off Wayfair's warehouse clearance items. 

Wayfair has some great stuff on sale during its save-a-thon, but here are some of the best picks for your college kid. Boil water for ramen, tea or coffee with this Ovente electric kettle for just $24 right now -- a dorm room must-have. Need a space to study? Snag this Atherton desk for $76. This desk is great for small spaces like apartments and dorms. It has attached shelves for storing books and binders, and it also comes with a headphone hanger. Keep it comfortable by adding an ergonomic mesh desk chair for $85. The soft netting offers great lumbar support for those long study sessions. You can also help keep the dorm organized with this foldable bin set for just $28.

