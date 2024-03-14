Coffee Lovers: This Incredible Nespresso Deal Brings Barista-Style Drinks to Your Home
Grab the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 Nespresso credit for just $170 at QVC today.
Ditch your traditional coffee maker for the impressive Nespresso Vertuo Next and make coffee, espresso and a ton of specialty drinks at home. QVC is making it hard to resist upgrading, throwing in an separate milk frother, free coffee and more as part of this limited time deal that slashes the $229 price tag on this Nespresso bundle down to just $170.
For a lot of us, getting our daily coffee fix is an essential part of morning rituals, but a visiting your local barista isn't always in the cards, especially when you're on a tight schedule or you're trying to stick to a budget. If you want to get your daily brew, along with specialty drinks like espresso right at home, QVC can help. Right now, the company is offering a bundle deal that includes the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, along with a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for $50 credit at Nespresso for just $170. That saves you $60 on the Amazon price, which doesn't even include the extra credit voucher.
The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from the comfort of your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-, 8-, 12- and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35- and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.
We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use the promo code NEW2024 at checkout.
If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.
