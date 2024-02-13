Coffee Lovers Can Nab a 20% Discount on AeroPress and AeroPress XL at Amazon

If you need a caffeine fix in the morning, you're not alone. And if you want a fast, convenient way to make delicious coffee at home without having to wait for a full pot to brew, consider investing in a handheld model. Getting your morning pick-me-up is easy with an AeroPress coffee press. It only takes about a minute to whip up a cup, and right now you can snag it on sale for $32 at Amazon, which saves you $8 compared with the list price. Or grab the XL version for just $56, a $14 savings versus the list price. There's no set expiration on this deal, but you should get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The AeroPress is a single-serve coffee maker that works by pressing water through coffee grounds into your cup. Not only does this make the AeroPress faster than a French press when you're in a rush, but it also doesn't have the same bitterness. You'll want to make sure your coffee grinds are on the finer side, but it can brew one to three cups of coffee in about one minute, and it's so compact, you can take it anywhere, which makes it a great option for camping, travel or carrying with you to the office.

It also produces a strong, espresso-like shot that is fine to drink on its own, or with a dash of water or milk, you can quickly make your own Americano or latte at home. You can make cold brew, too. And with the microfilter, your coffee won't be filled with grit. Your purchase also includes replacement filters, a filter cap, scoop and stirrer, so you'll have everything you need to be your own barista.

The XL model is essentially the same in design, but larger. In fact, it can brew up to 20 ounces of coffee with one press. That's double the capacity of the regular AeroPress coffee press and is an ideal size if you prefer to use thermal tumblers to take your morning coffee on the go.

