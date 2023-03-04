CNET Readers Can Take 20% Off Orders at Yesglasses Right Now

Shopping for glasses that match your style with all of the features you want can be a hassle, especially at brick-and-mortar locations that have a limited selection. These days, you can shop for glasses online. And if you're currently in the market to update your eyewear, Yesglasses is offering CNET readers 20% off your order (along with free shipping) now through April 30. Just use code CNET20 at checkout to take advantage of this deal.

The company has all sorts of frame styles and you can get tinted sunglass lenses, blue light blocking lenses, prescription lenses and more. To start, select the frames you want, then choose the right lenses for you and upload your prescription. There are a variety of lenses and coatings to choose from, so prices will vary, but according to Yesglasses, all lenses do come with anti-reflective, scratch-resistant and UV coatings at no additional cost. Just be sure to enter the CNET exclusive coupon code at checkout in order to get the best deal.

Yesglasses also offers a 14-day return policy and a 365-day quality guarantee on its products, just in case. And if you're new to shopping for glasses over the internet, don't fret. The website also has a where you can upload a photo and see what the new frames will look like on your face before you buy. However, if you don't find the right style for you at Yesglasses, you can always check out CNET's roundup of the best glasses and contacts deals currently available for more options.