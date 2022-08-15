Save Over $500 On This Top-of-the-Line Xgimi Aura Home Theater Projector

If you have a large space you want to fill and can't find a TV that works properly for your needs, you may want to consider a projector. Thanks to recent advancements, you can get really great image quality without breaking the bank -- and you don't even need a huge amount of space in order to set one up anymore. Right now, you can when you use coupon code XGIMICNET during checkout, saving you $560 compared to the list price. This is one of the largest discounts we've seen on this model since it first hit shelves last October.

The Xgimi Aura is a 4K UHD ultra short throw projector, which means that you can place it on a TV stand in front of the wall and it can project a display of up to 150 inches with it being just 17 inches from the wall. Older projectors would often have to be mounted behind you and up high, but that's not necessary here. It boasts a stunning 4K UHD resolution as well as HDR10 for rich, true-to-life colors. It has a long-lasting ultra-bright laser inside to help provide a bright and crisp image, even during the day. The projector has four built-in, 15-watt Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio for powerful, immersive sound, and it runs Android TV to give you quick and easy access to your favorite streaming apps.

There's no set expiration on this offer, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these high-end projectors at a discount.