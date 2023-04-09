CNET-Exclusive Coupon Saves You $75 on a Sleek All-in-One Solis Espresso Machine

Not every coffee maker is created equal, and if you're serious about you're morning pick-me-up, it's worth investing in a machine that makes it just the way you like. And if you prefer to start your day with a bold cup of espresso, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Solis Grind And Infuse is a sleek and versatile all-in-one espresso machine, and with our exclusive coupon code, you can pick one up for $674, which is $75 off the usual price. This offer is available through May 31, and all you need to do to get the discount is use the coupon code CNETSCG10 at checkout.

This compact, versatile Solis espresso maker is like having a whole cafe right in you kitchen. It's equipped with a thermoblock boiler for faster and more efficient heating and has a dedicated setting for either a single-shot or double-shot serving so there's no guesswork. It even comes with both pressurized and unpressurized portafilters so it's beginner-friendly. And it can handle more than just brewing the espresso. It also comes with a built-in grinder that boasts 25 different settings so you can fine-tune it and get your grounds just how you like them. Plus, it has an onboard steam wand, so you can use it to froth milk for lattes and more. All of this in a striking stainless steel body that's less than a foot wide, so it won't crowd your counter either.