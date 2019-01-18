Clue: The Golden Girls Edition Board Game for $29 + free shipping

Blowitoutahere via eBay offers Clue: The Golden Girls Edition Board Game for $29.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. In this twist on the classic game, instead of discovering the dastardly deceiver who dispatched the doomed Mr. Boddy, players must find out who ate the cheesecake, what they left at the scene of the "crime," and in which room this foul villainy occurred. Players must provide their own snappy one-liners — here's a few to start the party.
