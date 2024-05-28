X
Clean Up Your Memorial Day Messes With Almost 30% Off a Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re struggling to clean up after a messy Memorial Day gathering, this Tineco vacuum will make it much easier.

Amazon/CNET

Tineco Pure One S11: $219

Save $81

Battery Life/Runtime 40 minWeight 6 lbsBin Capacity 0.16 galAnti-Allergy Filter (HEPA) YesVacuum Type Cordless StickPrice $$

If you're still using a traditional vacuum cleaner, consider swapping it out for this lightweight, versatile cordless option instead. Not only is the Tineco Pure One S11 hands-down the best cordless model on the market, but right now, Amazon has cut the cost by $81, meaning you can get one for your home for only $219.

$219 at Amazon

Memorial Day is just passed, which means there were pool parties, barbecues and picnics. Unfortunately, it also means cleaning up after these parties. This can be a real chore, but it doesn't have to be if you have the right tools to help you out, like a cordless vacuum. You can simplify the process and save yourself some time and effort, too. Cordless vacuums are easy to push around, which can help you clean hard-to-reach spots and move quickly from one area to another. 

Plus, snagging a great model doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. You can get your hands on our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner, the Tineco Pure One S11, for $81 off the retail price right now as a part of Amazon's Memorial Day sales. This means you'll pay just $219 for your new vacuum. But this deal probably won't last long as Memorial Day just ended, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsible, so it can be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

This Tineco deal is a good one, but if you're looking for more ways to make doing things around the house a little easier, check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day smart home deals.

