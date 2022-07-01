Clean Up Dirt, Pet Hair and More With This $180 Robot Vacuum Early Prime Day Deal

If you're looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, a robot vacuum is a great solution. Robot vacuums are efficient and convenient, and can free up your time for other activities. With so many options available, it's easy to find a model that fits your needs and budget, especially with Prime Day on the way.

Amazon Prime Day officially begins July 12, but a ton of early Prime Day deals have already arrived. Right now you can save $120 off the robot vacuum, a savings of 40%. That brings the price of this self-charging cleaner to just $180 for a limited time.

This vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes. In fact, sensors can detect dirtier areas like high-traffic spots, and your vacuum will automatically clean those places more thoroughly. Those advanced sensors allow the Roomba to navigate around furniture and the Cliff Detect feature will prevent your vacuum from falling down stairs.

And if you're in a home with multiple floor types, you don't have to worry. The Roomba 692 has a cleaning head that auto-adjusts and will automatically adapt its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush to help clean corners and edges.

You can schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris around your house through the iRobot Home app or using your voice assistant. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, as you use your robovac, it will learn your cleaning habits so that it can offer personalized schedule suggestions.

It can run for up to 90 minutes before it needs to recharge. It will automatically return to the Home Base charging station at the end of a cleaning cycle or when the battery is running low to dock and recharge. At this price, this robot vacuum is a solid deal, but if this model isn't the right fit for your home, consider one of the other great robot vacuum Prime Day deals available now.