Clean Everywhere With This $300 Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum (Save $180)

Every home needs a vacuum cleaner, and there are a lot of options out there -- from versatile cordless vacuums to programmable robot vacs. But the best vacuum for your home will depend on the kind of features you need. Cordless stick vacuums are a great option because they make it easier to clean dirt, dust and debris from your floors than traditional upright models. They tend to be versatile and easy to maneuver, often allowing you to clean hard-to-reach areas other vacuum cleaners can't.

Today only, Amazon has the discounted by 38%, saving you $180 and bringing the price to just $300. It gives you the function of an upright vacuum, while also allowing for hand vacuuming and other cleaning capabilities. Check out this offer before it expires tonight, Aug. 9.

Not only does this lightweight stick vacuum allow you the flexibility to clean all over your home without the hassle and limitations of a cord, it also offers powerful suction to tackle mess on both carpet and hard floors with its deep-cleaning nozzle, which has DuoClean power-fins and a self-cleaning brushroll that can easily pick up pet hair. The Vertex also has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal to trap dust, allergens, dander and more, meaning you can breathe easy.

You can detach the hand vacuum and wand from the nozzle to clean out-of-reach spots, such as high overhead areas. The wand also flexes in the middle, allowing you to more easily vacuum underneath furniture and other low areas that are difficult for a traditional vacuum to reach. It can convert to a hand vacuum as well, making it easier to clean furniture, stairs and more. You can store the vacuum in a compact, bended position to save space when it's not in use.

This vacuum comes with two rechargeable batteries that provide up to 120 minutes of runtime when used consecutively. It also has LED headlights to better illuminate hidden debris while you're cleaning so you won't miss any spots. And it comes with a pet multi-tool, which includes a stiff bristle brush to clean stuck-on debris that can be detached in order to use an upholstery tool to remove stubborn pet hair and large piles of debris, as well as a crevice tool and an anti-allergen dusting brush to help you thoroughly clean your entire home.