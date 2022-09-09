Class Up Your Work Style With an Extra 40% Off Clearance at Express

Express is offering a deal that's too good to pass up. Right now, there are several styles on sale for women and men on clearance for up to 60% off, and you'll get an extra 40% off these styles too. All additional discounts will be taken in your cart, so don't fret if you don't see a bigger discount than you expected when shopping. And when you spend $50, you'll also receive free shipping.
What's on sale is simple, clean and modern clothing for men. Beyond pocket squares, underwear and socks, the most affordable item are t-shirts. Originally $20, this geo print crew neck t-shirt for both regular and tall sizes is now $12. For just a bit more money, you can buy a dress shirt in a number of patterns. Specifically, this extra slim geo print stretch 1MX dress shirt is moisture-wicking, form-fitting and breathable, for just $30. And these skinny medium wash supersoft jeans for $36 are a cross between jeans and a pair of sweatpants.
Women shopping this clearance sale will see floral prints, but if you want to skip out on that you can, because there are other options for new clothes. This pleated off the shoulder balloon sleeve top for $30 comes in four colors and would look great with a nice pair of jeans. If you happen to need a pair, take a look at these midrise light wash ripped cropped skinny jeans that have built-in comfort stretch so they fit, but still look the part. And should a nice work dress be in order, you can't go wrong with a $42 draped mock neck ikat print midi sheath dress.
If this sale doesn't speak to you, there is another sale running at Express for both men and women. Women can get 25% off all jackets and pants, while men get $100 off suits.
No matter which deal you choose, you'll save. For the entire sale, check out Express for more.