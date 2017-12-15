Citybug 2 Electric Scooter with Lights for $200 + free shipping

As a reader discovered, Jet.com offers the Citybug 2 Electric Scooter with Lights for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $600. (It's also $223 less than the best deal for the no-lights version.) It features a push and pull acceleration system, headlight, and tail light.



Note: You can also receive additional discounts during checkout by waiving free returns or by choosing select payment options.