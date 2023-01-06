Chromecast With Google TV Is Just $20 Right Now, Its Best Price Yet

More and more movies and TV shows are exclusively available through streaming services. If you've been considering investing in a media streamer, you can snag Chromecast with Google TV HD -- one of our picks for best streaming devices for 2023 -- for just $20. That's a 33% discount. However, this offer won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.

If you don't have a 4K TV or HD resolution, this entry-level streamer is a good bargain. You don't have to worry about line-of-sight and the remote has a built-in button for instant access to Google Assistant -- so you can quickly search with your voice. Simply plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, and once you're connected to your Wi-Fi, this baby can stream all your favorite shows, movies and more.

This Chromecast device shows everything from your streaming services in one place, so you won't have to jump between apps to decide what to watch. Plus, you can manage your connected devices from your couch. And you can set parental controls if you have little ones at home. As long as you don't need all the bells and whistles, this is a solid streaming option at a bargain price.