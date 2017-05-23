Chic Eyourlife Smart Electric Hoverboard for $120 + $17 s&h

Cafago offers the Chic Eyourlife Smart Electric Self-Balancing Hoverboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $215.32. Coupon code "ZY4147MG" cuts it to $119.99. With $16.84 for shipping, that's $38 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $32.) It features LED front lights, two 300-watt motors, and a 12-mile range on a single charge. Deal ends May 31.