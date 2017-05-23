  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Chic Eyourlife Smart Electric Hoverboard for $120 + $17 s&h

Chic Eyourlife Smart Electric Hoverboard for $120 + $17 s&h

Published: 4 minutes ago / Deal expires in 8 days from now / Buy Now
$120 Buy Now

Cafago offers the Chic Eyourlife Smart Electric Self-Balancing Hoverboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $215.32. Coupon code "ZY4147MG" cuts it to $119.99. With $16.84 for shipping, that's $38 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $32.) It features LED front lights, two 300-watt motors, and a 12-mile range on a single charge. Deal ends May 31.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!