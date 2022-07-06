Chewy's Dog Food Sampler Box is 50% Off Today

Everybody has their favorite food, even your dog. But if you have a picky mutt who often turns its nose up at its regular chow, try this Chewy deal: You can get a , for just $37, that's made with your dog's health in mind.

The JustFoodForDogs sampler variety pack has seven trial meals with flavors including lamb and brown rice, beef and russet potatoes, and chicken and white rice. The price on the page is $74, but when you add this sampler to the cart and checkout, you'll immediately see the discounted price.

Each JustFoodForDogs meal is created in small batches and hand prepared using fresh human-grade ingredients, meaning your dog will get all of the nutrition you'd expect without any of the bad stuff. Plus, you can store this dog food for up to one year in your freezer. The only thing you'll need to keep in mind is after you thaw this dog food, any fish-based recipes must be eaten within three days and other protein-based recipes within four.

