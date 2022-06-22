Chewy Blue Box Event: Save Up to 50% on Treats, Toys, Disney Gear and More for Pets

Chewy's Blue Box Event is here, giving pet owners a chance to grab something special for furry friends at a deep discount. Spoil your critter and load up on food, treats, toys and more at Chewy. There are a ton of , including items in Chewy's Disney collection. This offer is available now through June 24.

Whether you have , or , you'll find plenty of offers to help you load up on their favorites. Some highlights of the sale include big savings on and , including this 4 ounce bag of from American Journey for less than $2 when you use code BB50 at checkout.

A ton of are up to 50% off, as well, to keep your pet moving and entertained. Plus, select toys, mats, bowls, beds, collars and more are on sale, too, including fan favorites like , , , and more.

And Chewy isn't just focused on food and fun -- the company is also promoting pet health with 30% off select treatment and up to 35% off , which can give you a lot of information about your pet's ancestry and potential health problems to look out for as your dog or cat ages.

Make sure to check items you're interested in for any on-page coupon codes to take advantage of additional savings. And shop the entire sale selection at .