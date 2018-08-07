  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Cheerson CX-60 Air Dominator Drone 2-Pack for $20 + pickup at Micro Center

Cheerson CX-60 Air Dominator Drone 2-Pack for $20 + pickup at Micro Center

Published: 7 hours ago / Buy Now
$20 Buy Now

Micro Center offers the Cheerson CX-60 Air Dominator Drone 2-Pack for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $58. Controlled via your smartphone, these drones battle with infrared lasers. Each features a rechargeable battery with up to five minutes of flight time per charge.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!