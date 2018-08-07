Cheerson CX-60 Air Dominator Drone 2-Pack for $20 + pickup at Micro Center

Micro Center offers the Cheerson CX-60 Air Dominator Drone 2-Pack for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $58. Controlled via your smartphone, these drones battle with infrared lasers. Each features a rechargeable battery with up to five minutes of flight time per charge.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!