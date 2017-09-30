Cheerson CX-10W WiFi Mini Quadcopter for $13 + free shipping

GearBest offers the Cheerson CX-10W WiFi 2.4GHz 4-Channel 6-Axis Remote Control Mini Quadcopter in Gold for $19.64. Coupon code "harvestUSLA30" cuts it to $12.99. With free shipping (choose "Expedited Shipping" at checkout), that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $12. It fits in the palm of your hand and features two speeds, WiFi, a 0.3-megapixel camera, 6-axis gyro, 3D flip function, LED lights, 2.4GHz transmitter, and rechargeable battery with up to four minutes of flight time per charge. The remote control requires four AA batteries, not included. Deal ends September 30.