Cheerson 2.4G 4-Ch. 6-Axis Gyro Mini Drone for $10 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Cheerson 4-Channel 6-Axis Gyro Mini Drone in several colors (Black pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. It features LED lighting, 360-degree movement, and a flight time of five minutes.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to five weeks to arrive.
