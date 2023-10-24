Affordable Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More

When it comes to stocking stuffers, purchasing small gifts can feel a bit daunting. You've already tackled the bigger-ticket items after all. Not to mention, there's a budget you must consider. While the smaller stocking treats fall on the cheaper side of the pricing scale, there are always thoughtful gems and unique finds that stand out from the pack. We've curated a fun guide to the best cheap stocking stuffers available -- even for the most discerning shopper.

We know holiday shopping can be stressful. The extras, add-ons and delightful treats in our top picks below should help ease the burden of it all. And hey, maybe you'll find a few goodies for yourself in the process.

Stocking stuffers for adults

Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle: $25 You know what they say -- it's important to stay hydrated. Thanks to the time markers on the side, the Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle will keep you on track to drink enough water each day. It comes in a variety of colors, has a leakproof sleeve to keep messes to a minimum, and is suitable for the gym or the couch. Details Save $5 $25 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop: $15 Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker has similar capabilities to the Echo Dot, but is much smaller -- meaning it's suitable for tighter spaces. This deal is for Prime members only, though, as one month of Amazon Music Unlimited is included with purchase. Details Save $35 $15 at Amazon

Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack: $20 For the hot sauce fan in your life, this Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack is the perfect addition to their pantry. Now, you can taste test these famous spicy goodies from the comfort of your own home. Details $20 at Heatonist

Stocking stuffers for teens and tweens

Simple Modern insulated tumbler with lid and straw: $22 Whether it's soda, juice, cold brew or water, the teen in your life will absolutely love filling this Simple Modern insulated tumbler for their on-the-go lifestyle. Its sleek, leak-proof, stainless steel design partners well with a variety of colors. Basically, this is a cool cup to own. Details $22 at Amazon

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag: $38 Instead of stuffing daily essentials into tight pockets, the Lululemon Everywhere belt bag will help any teen lighten their load and still have access to whatever necessities their hearts desire. It's comfortable to wear and has a 1-liter capacity, so there's enough space for a wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses and more. Details $38 at Lululemon

JBL Go Air true wireless earbuds: $22 You don't have to spend top dollar on AirPods to get true wireless earbuds. These JBL buds are super affordable and offer Bluetooth 5.0, built-in mics for calls and 20 hours of battery life. Details Save $8 $30 at Best Buy

Stocking stuffers for kids

Kids walkie-talkies: $20 What kid doesn't love playing with a cool set of walkie-talkies? Whether playing in the yard, hiding in a cool fort in the bedroom or out on a camping trip, these walkie-talkies by Selieve Toys will bring fun to any event. Sure, they come with a 3-mile radius, but the real-time monitoring system adds piece of mind for any parent. Details Save $15 $25 at Amazon

Taco vs Burrito card game: $18 This family-friendly, strategic card game is not only great for kids but it was actually designed by one. It's suitable for two to four players and can be picked up in a few minutes. Details Save $7 $16 at Amazon

Slinky: $4 The classic Slinky has been an ideal stocking stuffer for decades and it offers hours of fun for under $3. Watch your kids stretch and wiggle it or enjoy toppling it down the stairs. Details Save $1 $3 at Amazon

Stocking stuffers for pets

Buddy Biscuits dog treats: $5 Treat your furry friend to some peanut butter-flavored snacks this holiday season. These crunchy bites aren't super bad for your dog either with just four ingredients and no added sugar, salt, artificial flavors or additives. Details Save $3 $5 at Chewy

Kong Classic dog toy: $14 The Kong dog toy is a tried and true classic. It's a durable, small and engaging dog toy that'll keep your pup busy. Hide a treat inside to add a rewarding element to playtime or simply let your dog chill and chew to their heart's content. Details Save $2 $14 at Chewy