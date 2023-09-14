Charge Your iPhone 15 With Apple's Official MagSafe Charger, Down to Just $27

If you're raring to place your iPhone 15 preorder tomorrow you might also want to spare a thought for how you'll charge up your new device. With the switch to USB-C for the connector, wired charging should be simplified but the picture is a bit more confusing when it comes to wireless charging.

However, the simplest and fastest way to charge up your new iPhone will certainly be with Apple's first-party MagSafe Charger, and you don't have to pay over the odds to get one with Woot offering the charging pucks for just $27 right now when you use code TECHY3.

It's usually $39, but Woot's price with that coupon beats the current discount at Amazon. That makes this a new all-time low for Apple's charger -- perfect for anyone upgrading to the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro in the coming days. And other iPhone-related accessories are featured in Woot's ongoing Tech Essentials sale, too.

There are plenty of MagSafe-compatible accessories on the market these days, but not all of them are created equal. As well as conveniently attaching to the back of your phone magnetically, Apple's own chargers -- and those that are officially sanctioned by Apple from the likes of Belkin and Mophie -- offer faster 15-watt charging speeds so your phone will be topped off more quickly.

Even if you're not grabbing one of Apple's latest phones, the MagSafe Charger is a solid pickup for anyone using an iPhone 12 or newer. It also works for powering up AirPods plus other Qi-enabled devices not made by Apple. Note, however, that this charger doesn't come with the wall charger you'll need with the compatible USB-C wall plug.