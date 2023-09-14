Charge Your iPhone 15 With Apple's Official MagSafe Charger, Down to Just $27
Nab this popular charging option at its best price to date before it sells out.
If you're raring to place your iPhone 15 preorder tomorrow you might also want to spare a thought for how you'll charge up your new device. With the switch to USB-C for the connector, wired charging should be simplified but the picture is a bit more confusing when it comes to wireless charging.
However, the simplest and fastest way to charge up your new iPhone will certainly be with Apple's first-party MagSafe Charger, and you don't have to pay over the odds to get one with Woot offering the charging pucks for just $27 right now when you use code TECHY3.
It's usually $39, but Woot's price with that coupon beats the current discount at Amazon. That makes this a new all-time low for Apple's charger -- perfect for anyone upgrading to the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro in the coming days. And other iPhone-related accessories are featured in Woot's ongoing Tech Essentials sale, too.
There are plenty of MagSafe-compatible accessories on the market these days, but not all of them are created equal. As well as conveniently attaching to the back of your phone magnetically, Apple's own chargers -- and those that are officially sanctioned by Apple from the likes of Belkin and Mophie -- offer faster 15-watt charging speeds so your phone will be topped off more quickly.
Even if you're not grabbing one of Apple's latest phones, the MagSafe Charger is a solid pickup for anyone using an iPhone 12 or newer. It also works for powering up AirPods plus other Qi-enabled devices not made by Apple. Note, however, that this charger doesn't come with the wall charger you'll need with the compatible USB-C wall plug.
