Charge Your Devices Anywhere With This $148 Portable Power Station
The Allpowers R600 can power up to eight devices at a time, weighs in at less than 16 pounds and it's over $120 off right now at Amazon.
With a portable power station, getting off the grid doesn't mean you have to completely leave behind all the comforts of home. This Allpowers R600 power station can power a fan, electric kettle or even a small refrigerator, and right now you can snag it for just $148 at Amazon, which saves you $121 compared to the usual price. Just note that you'll have to activate the instant coupon and use the promo code N66X6VJT at checkout to get the full discount. And there's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The Allpowers R600 has a 600-watt output, and a 299 watt-hour battery, which is large enough to power a fan for up to five hours, recharge a laptop around four times or even run a small car refrigerator for up to 6 hours, which makes it perfect for car camping and weekend getaways. It's equipped with two AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, a cigarette outlet and a wireless charging station so it can power up to eight devices at a time.
The power station also has tons of built-in fail-safes to protect against extreme temperatures, overcharging, short-circuiting and more. It supports a 400W AC input so you can fully recharge it in just 1 hour. Or you can pair it with a 200W solar panel (which is currently on sale for over $100 off) for a truly off-grid setup.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Solar Installer Guides
Best Solar Products and Companies
Solar Installers by State
Solar Installers
Solar Resources and Guides
Other Energy Saving Guides
Other Types of Energy
- Best Smart Thermostats
- Best Portable Power Stations
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium vs. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced
- Home Generator Buying Guide
- Heat Pump vs. Furnace
Living Off the Grid Series