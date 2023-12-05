Charge Your Devices Anywhere With This $148 Portable Power Station

With a portable power station, getting off the grid doesn't mean you have to completely leave behind all the comforts of home. This Allpowers R600 power station can power a fan, electric kettle or even a small refrigerator, and right now you can snag it for just $148 at Amazon, which saves you $121 compared to the usual price. Just note that you'll have to activate the instant coupon and use the promo code N66X6VJT at checkout to get the full discount. And there's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Allpowers R600 has a 600-watt output, and a 299 watt-hour battery, which is large enough to power a fan for up to five hours, recharge a laptop around four times or even run a small car refrigerator for up to 6 hours, which makes it perfect for car camping and weekend getaways. It's equipped with two AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, a cigarette outlet and a wireless charging station so it can power up to eight devices at a time.

The power station also has tons of built-in fail-safes to protect against extreme temperatures, overcharging, short-circuiting and more. It supports a 400W AC input so you can fully recharge it in just 1 hour. Or you can pair it with a 200W solar panel (which is currently on sale for over $100 off) for a truly off-grid setup.