Charge All Your Portable Gadgets With This $60 Universal Power Bank
This QVC Black Friday deal slashes the price of the Limitless TotalBoost Mini power bank so you can grab a one-stop shop to juice up all of your devices.
Dead batteries are a real buzzkill, but portable power banks allow you to boost your devices on the go. If you've been considering investing in one for yourself (or someone you love), you won't want to miss this Black Friday deal. QVC has marked the TotalBoost Mini from Limitless down to just $60 right now. This deal expires tonight (Sunday, Nov. 18), so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to score one at this price.
This power bank has a 5,000-mAh battery that should give your devices some juice even without a plug nearby. Plus, it's lightweight and compact, making it easy to take with you on the go and has a digital battery level indicator so you know how much power is left. There are plenty of power banks out there, but the TotalBoost Mini comes with three interchangeable tips for micro-USB, Lightning and USB-C, making this power bank universally compatible with nearly any recent phone or other electronic device. And your purchase includes a convenient carrying case to keep it all together -- all for just $60.
