Charge All the Things With This 7-in-1 Anker Charging Station Now Down to $36

If you're someone who finds that they just never seem to have enough outlets for all the things that need to be charged, picking up a new charging station can be a game-changer. Doing so transforms one AC outlet into many different ports, and the Anker 525 charging station offers seven of them. Place your order today, and choose the green model, and you'll pay just $36 so long as you clip the on-page coupon. Note that this deal is only available on that green model, while Amazon Prime members can choose the others and pay a few dollars more. No matter which you choose you'll get the same features, but note that we don't know how long that coupon will hang around for. We'd always suggest ordering sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

In terms of features, this charging station has everything you're likely to need. There are three AC outlets around the back with four USB ports on the front. Two of those are USB-C and good for up to 65 watts of power output while two are USB-A and rated for 12 watts. The whole thing features temperature monitoring technology to make sure nothing gets too warm, and there's a 24-month warranty thrown in for good measure.

Need to keep your stuff charged and ready to go no matter where you are? Our list of portable generators deals will have you powered up whether you're dealing with a power cut or out in the middle of nowhere.