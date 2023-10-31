Charge All the Things for Less With $24 Off This Anker 7-Port Charging Station

If you're short on wall outlets the best way to make sure you can charge all the things at once is to pick up a charging station. Sure, you can just go the powerstrip route, but they're no fun and take up a lot of room. But if you go for something like the Anker 525 charging station you'll not only get extra AC outlets but some USB ports to go with it -- perfect for powering everything from your laptop to your phone and everything in between.

Right now the Anker 525 can be had for a bit of a bargain, with Amazon offering $24 off which brings the price down to just $42. You're going to have to be quick, though. We say that because there's no indication of when this deal will end, which isn't ideal. On a more positive note, you don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons here. Just place your order and then start planning all the things you're going to plug into this thing.

In terms of features, this charging station has everything you're likely to need. There are three AC outlets around the back with four USB ports on the front. Two of those are USB-C and good for up to 67W of power output while two are USB-A and rated for 12W. The whole thing features temperature monitoring technology to make sure nothing gets too warm, and there's a 24-month warranty thrown in for good measure.

Right now this deal only appears to apply to the black version of the Anker 525, but there are other colors available if you're willing to hand over a few more dollars as well.