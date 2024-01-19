Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 Models Start From Just $265

The Apple Watch Series 8 might not be the latest model but it's still one of the best smartwatches to have shipped to date. And in reality, it isn't all that different from the newer Apple Watch Series 9 and unlike that model, it'll come with a working blood oxygen sensor, too. So being able to pick up a refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 from just $265 is a deal well worth paying attention to.

Better yet, these devices have all been refurbished by Apple itself. If you've ever bought an Apple refurb, you'll know that its devices arrive looking absolutely pristine and will come in the proper packaging with all the usual accessories. They are also backed by the same Apple warranty as its brand new products and are eligible for AppleCare Plus coverage if you want to add that on for extra peace of mind.

That price gets you the GPS 41mm model in aluminum, but you can upgrade to cellular and stainless steel for a price. There are also multiple color configurations to choose from as well so make sure to pick the one that best fits your look. It's also important to remember that these prices aren't going to be here for long -- Woot says that the deal ends on Jan. 24 which means you only have a matter of days in which to act.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a bright always-on display so you will always be able to see the time, even without lifting your wrist just like a real watch. There are the usual health and fitness apps, with Apple Health tying everything together. The App Store is full of apps that can count your calories, monitor your health, and track your workouts and then feed that information into the Health app as well.

Those who choose the cellular Apple Watch will be able to make calls, access data, and use iMessage even when they don't have their iPhone around, too. That can be a real boon for people who work out and don't want to have to take their expensive iPhone with them when -- and it means you won't have to try and find somewhere to put it of course.

There are always great Apple Watch deals popping up so make sure to check before you place an order across any of Apple's models.