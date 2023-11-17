This Unusual Line of Ceramic Cookware Is on Super Sale Right Now

For those worried about toxins in cookware, ceramic pots and pans are a popular option. Right now, Xtrema's full line of ceramic cookware is as much as 40% off during the first 24 hours of the brand's limited-run VIP sale. After that, the discount drops to 30% on most of Xtrema's unique line of cookware.

Deals include ceramic skillets, woks, stockpots and sauciers. There are also baking dishes, casserole pans and pie tins (but, ya know, made of ceramic) available at a hefty discount during the flash sale. The first 50 orders over $250 also receive a free mini ceramic skillet.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

Xtrema ceramic cookware deals

Xtrema

It's worth noting that, unlike ceramic-coated cookware which is common, this line is 100% ceramic with no metal base or handle. That means it's likely to break if you drop it, so no flinging the frying pan around like you've seen in the movies. We haven't yet tested Xtrema's wares and can't speak for the quality or durability. But it's safe to say, they're more fragile than your average stainless stell number.

For today, the Xtrema cookware requires VIP access (aka giving up your email) to unlock. You're in luck we've already got the password to save yourself a few marketing emails later. Plunk in bfbetter to unlock all of Xtrema's early Black Friday deals now. You'll also get free shipping on all orders, and that free mini skillet if you're one of the first 50 to spend $250.

