Celestron NexStar 90mm Refractor Telescope for $160 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo-Video offers the Celestron NexStar 90 GT v2 90mm GoTo Refractor Telescope bundled with the Celestron HomeCast Lite Weather Station for $159.95 with free shipping. That's $20 under our July mention (which also included eclipse glasses), a saving of $259, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Deal ends today.



The telescope features a 910mm focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 1.25" focuser, 4mm and 20mm eyepieces, 5x24 Finderscope, NexStar controller, mount, and tripod. The weather station features an indoor/outdoor temperature display, 3-channel sensor, and alarm clock.