  • Celestron National Park Powerseeker Telescope for $56 + free shipping

Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. (It's also the best price we've seen for any Celestron telescope.) This Newtonian reflector telescope features fully coated glass optics, panning handle Alt-Az control, and 3x Barlow lens.

