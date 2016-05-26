Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $56 + free shipping

Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $94 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Features
114mm aperture
900mm focal length & f/8 focal ratio
20mm (45x) and 4mm (225x) eyepieces & 3x Barlow lens
