  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $56 + free shipping

Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $56 + free shipping

Published: 31 minutes ago / Deal expires in 6 days from now / Buy Now
$56 Buy Now
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $94 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Features
  • 114mm aperture
  • 900mm focal length & f/8 focal ratio
  • 20mm (45x) and 4mm (225x) eyepieces & 3x Barlow lens
  • 5x24 finderscope
  • collapsible alt-azimuth mount & aluminum tripod
  • Model: 22056-K
Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!