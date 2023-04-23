Celebrate World Book Day With Up to 80% Off E-Books at Amazon

While plenty of people still prefer the feel of a physical copy, it's tough to argue with the convenience of e-books. You can take thousands of titles with you everywhere on your phone, tablet or e-reader and enjoy a few chapters while you're waiting for the bus, grabbing some lunch or just about anywhere. And if you're looking to add some new titles to your digital library, now's your chance to grab some for less at Amazon's World Book Day sale.

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 80% off select e-books. There are nearly 200 different titles on sale, with prices starting at just 99 cents so you can add tons of new books to your collection at a fraction of the usual cost. There's options for every kind of reader, whether you're looking to get lost in a fantasy novel or boost your productivity with tips from a self-help book.

Fans of fiction can grab titles like Matrix: A Novel by Lauren Groff, a best seller following a young girl who must navigate her new life and relationships in a deteriorating English abbey, which you can grab on sale for just $2, $16 off the usual price. And those who prefer non-fiction can grab titles like Limitless by Jim Kwik, which can help you learn, live and think more efficiently. You can grab it on sale for $3, saving you $24 compared with the usual price. There's plenty of other books on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection. Just note that these deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.