Get Into the New NFL Season With These Ticket and Merch Deals

The NFL 2022 season is well and truly underway after the Buffalo Bills made easy work out of the reigning champ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick things off. There's no better way to experience the NFL than in person and you can do exactly that with these discounts on tickets. Plus, you can score as much as 70% off merch so you can rep your team in the stadium or at home.

StubHub Fancy heading to a game this season? StubHub has football tickets from just $6. Game day parking and premium tailgate experiences are also available.

SeatGeek Get $5 off NFL tickets at SeatGeek when you use coupon code TAKE5 at checkout when you make an order of $300 or more.

Vivid Seats New customers get $20 off a ticket order of $200 or more at Vivid Seats. Enter code WEBGEARS20 during checkout to score the savings.

NFL Shop Whether you can't make it to a game or you already have your tickets booked, you can use code SAVENFL to score 25% off merch at the official NFL Shop. Some products and brand exclusions apply.

Fanatics Now that the new season is upon us, Fanatics is clearing out a ton of NFL merch and giving you the opportunity to save as much as 70% on sale items. Plus, you can score free shipping on orders of $29 or more with code 29SHIP.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.