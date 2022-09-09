iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Deals

Get Into the New NFL Season With These Ticket and Merch Deals

The NFL is back and you can be there -- and be decked out in your team's gear -- with these discounts.

CNET Commerce headshot
CNET Commerce
2 min read

The NFL 2022 season is well and truly underway after the Buffalo Bills made easy work out of the reigning champ Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to kick things off. There's no better way to experience the NFL than in person and you can do exactly that with these discounts on tickets. Plus, you can score as much as 70% off merch so you can rep your team in the stadium or at home. 
StubHub

StubHub

Football tickets as low as $6

Fancy heading to a game this season? StubHub has football tickets from just $6. Game day parking and premium tailgate experiences are also available.

See at StubHub
SeatGeek

SeatGeek

Save $5 on NFL tickets

Get $5 off NFL tickets at SeatGeek when you use coupon code TAKE5 at checkout when you make an order of $300 or more.

See at SeatGeek
Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats

$20 off NFL tickets

New customers get $20 off a ticket order of $200 or more at Vivid Seats. Enter code WEBGEARS20 during checkout to score the savings.

See at Vivid Seats
NFL Shop

NFL Shop

25% off

Whether you can't make it to a game or you already have your tickets booked, you can use code SAVENFL to score 25% off merch at the official NFL Shop. Some products and brand exclusions apply.

See at NFL Shop
Fanatics

Fanatics

Up to 70% off clearance + free shipping

Now that the new season is upon us, Fanatics is clearing out a ton of NFL merch and giving you the opportunity to save as much as 70% on sale items. Plus, you can score free shipping on orders of $29 or more with code 29SHIP.

See at Fanatics

