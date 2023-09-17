Celebrate the iPhone 15 Release With Up to 25% Off Anker Accessories

The new iPhone 15 series will be hitting shelves in just a few days. And whether you're upgrading to Apple's latest and greatest, or you're hanging on to your previous-gen model, now's a great time to snag some accessories for less. Anker is currently offering some solid savings on chargers, power banks and more, with Apple accessories automatically discounted by at least 15%. And if you need to grab a couple of things, you'll save 20% on orders of two items and 25% on orders of three or more. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Anker makes some of our favorite iPhone accessories on the market, and now's your chance to pick some up for less. If you want an easy way to charge your phone on the go, you can snag this sleek Anker 633 magnetic battery pack with a built-in stand and a 10,000 mAh capacity for $68, which saves you $12 compared with the usual price. Or if you're a little worried about dropping your pricey new iPhone, you can save $2 on this Anker 610 magnetic phone grip and pick it up for just $14. And if you're tired of charging cords cluttering your desk or nightstand, you can grab this Anker 3-in-1 Cube with 15-watt fast wireless charging and a dock for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods for $127, which is $22 off the usual price.

There are plenty of other great Anker accessories on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection. Just note that many items are already discounted, but this deal cannot be combined with other offers. So be sure to double-check the savings before you place your order to see which deal offers the better price. You can find more iPhone accessory savings at Belkin, Moment and Speck right now as well. And you can check out roundup of the best iPhone 15 preorder deals if you're looking to upgrade to Apple's latest flagship phone for less.