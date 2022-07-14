Celebrate Summer With Goldbelly's Annual Ice Cream Party Sale

is having its annual Ice Cream Party Sale. Join the party and save up to 30% off your ice cream order. Get your favorite ice creams from around the country without the cost of travel. Goldbelly will deliver your frozen treats straight to your door. Worried about your ice cream melting during shipping? Goldbelly has got shipping down to a science, packing your items with care (and a little dry ice) to help your dessert survive the journey.

With the Goldbelly Ice Cream Party, you can order delicious treats such as from La Newyorkina in New York. They're made with real Oaxacan chocolate and cinnamon, so you won't want to miss out on these. Not a fan of chocolate? Try these from Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches in Richmond, VA. You can also . Looking for some fun flavors? Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream from San Francisco offers some unique artisan flavors. and try flavors such as secret breakfast, a bourbon-infused ice cream with ground corn flakes, or matchadoodle which comes with snickerdoodle cookie chunks and is flavored with matcha from Kyoto. This offer ends soon, so don't let it melt away!

Want to see what else Goldbelly has to offer? Check out our favorite eats on Goldbelly.