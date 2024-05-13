Celebrate Summer With a Furrion Outdoor TV for Up to $500 Off

Summer is around the corner and that means you get a few more hours each day to bask in the sun. If you love backyard hangs, watching sports events with friends or just have a bright room that makes TV viewing difficult in the summer months, these Furrion outdoor TV deals might be for you. Outdoor TVs are made to let you watch your favorite media in full color even during the sun's peak hours. They reduce many of the common annoyances of watching TV in bright areas. With these Furrion deals at Amazon and Best Buy, you can save up to $500 on a new outdoor TV between May 13 and May 27.

Unlike indoor TVs that are more delicate in nature, outdoor TVs are built to withstand the elements, including exposure to dust, water and, of course, sunlight. That's why they can be a great investment for people who like to watch TV outdoors during the summer months. Furrion also equips all its TVs with RangeXtend antennas to help make sure you never lose signal. Here are some of Furrion's standout deals going on now.

Furrion/CNET Furrion Aurora 75-inch 4K UHD LED smart outdoor TV: $4,500 Save $500 The Furrion Aurora 4K UHD LED smart outdoor TV is a 75-inch powerhouse made to last. It boasts an IP54 rating for weather resistance, meaning it's well-suited for sunny days, even if you've got windy or humid conditions. Designed with HDR10, it produces crisp images and bright contrast so you don't miss a detail of your favorite shows, movies or games. It's also smart-capable, so you can connect the TV to your Wi-Fi network and start streaming. You can work out or mow the lawn nearby with a little extra peace of mind thanks to the TV's XtremeShield IK08-rated impact-resistant screen. $4,500 at Amazon $4,500 at Best Buy

Furrion/CNET Furrion Aurora 75-inch partial-sun smart 4K LED outdoor TV: $3,500 Save $500 This partial-sun TV is perfect for shaded outdoor areas and is equipped with an XtremeShield IK08 screen that can withstand scratches and light dings. It's an IP54-rated TV that can also take a few drops of rain, and it's much cheaper than Furrion's full-sun models. This TV is capable of working in temperatures ranging from -24°F to 122°F. It provides 4K image resolution so you'll still get bright contrast and a rich color palette in sunny conditions. The TV is also smart capable, which allows you to connect it to your network and stream your favorite content outdoors. $3,500 at Best Buy

Additional offers on Furrion full-sun outdoor TVs:

You can score other Furrion partial-sun TV deals for a limited time:

These deals last until only May 27, so act fast if you want to score one at these prices. Looking for outdoor TVs but not sure if these are your cup of tea? Check out our other outdoor TV reviews so you can peruse through the best deals before making a decision.