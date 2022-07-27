Celebrate National Lipstick Day at Target With Prices Starting at $3

National Lipstick Day is almost upon us and in honor of it, Target has a buy one, get one 25% off lip makeup sale through July 30. Of all the kinds of makeup I have, there are two things I love: foundation and lip makeup. I love lip gloss, stick, balm, lacquer and more. It doesn't really matter what it is, it just has to be high quality. And with this sale at Target, everyone can get lip makeup from leading brands including Winky Lux, Elf, Neutrogena and more.
There are over 200 products on sale, with a majority of them under $15. When you need a lip plumper, get this L.A. Girl lip plumper for $5 or a $7 Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Glow lip plumper for some additional shape. To keep your lips in tip-top shape, there's an Elf lip exfoliator for $5 to get rid of dead skin. And for those of you who need a no smudge look, Maybelline's Super Stay Ink crayon lipstick is $9 and is ideal for a transfer-resistant lip.
For children and tweens, Lip Smackers Holographic lip gloss is $5 and has a high shine shimmer to it. For $7, there's Blossom roll-on lip gloss that comes in three flavors: strawberry, mango and watermelon. Plus, a creative kid will love this play on Crayola crayons with a Lip Smacker tin for $7.
