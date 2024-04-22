Celebrate Mother Earth With These Eco-Friendly Earth Day Deals

Earth Day has arrived and plenty of brands are celebrating this day of environmental consciousness and sustainability by offering exceptional deals on eco-friendly products to help you save some green while you contribute to saving our planet. Small changes can make a big difference, and that includes shifting your shopping habits. Shopping sustainably is a good habit to partake in year-round, and these Earth Day offers are a nice reminder.

Top Earth Day sales at a glance:

We've rounded up several of our favorite Earth Day deals for 2024 below, and we'll continue to update this page with more offers as they crop up.

Earth Day tech deals

Nimble/CNET Nimble Up to 40% off Nimble's array of eco-friendly tech accessories are discounted by as much as 40% right now. There are sustainable materials, ethical suppliers and plastic-free packaging on offer, so you can feel good about buying these carbon-neutral chargers, cables and more. See at Nimble

Earth Day home and kitchen deals

Amazon/CNET Blueair Up to 30% off air purifiers Save up to 30% on air purifiers from Blueair during the company's Earth Day sale now through April 30 so you can breathe easy and save some cash. See at Blueair

Earth Day fashion and beauty deals

EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect Up to 35% off Save up to 35% on EyeBuyDirect's range of eco-friendly frames made from sustainable materials, on both regular glasses and sunglasses. Use promo code SHINEMORE. See at EyeBuyDirect

