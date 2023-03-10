Celebrate 'Mario Day' With Up to 50% Off Mario Games and More

With the hotly anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie hitting theaters in just a few weeks, it's a great time to be a Nintendo fan. And if you want to get ready for the release by picking up some of the latest Mario games, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Today, March 10, is known as "Mario Day," and Amazon is celebrating by offering up to 50% off tons of the latest Mario games for the Switch. These discounts kicked off earlier this week, but we've seen even more bargains pop up -- and many of these offers have also been matched at and .

It's pretty rare to see first-party Nintendo games on sale, but there are almost a dozen different Mario titles you can pick up for less at this sale. If you're after the classic side-scrolling experience, you can pick up for $39, $21 off the usual price. There are tons of different playable characters, whether you're gaming solo or with friends, including some that offer extra assistance and tips so even younger and less experienced players can get in on the action.

You can also unleash your creative side with . It's also marked down to just $39 and, along with over 100 built-in courses, allows you to make your own Super Mario worlds. There are even discounted games featuring some of Mario's most popular friends and relatives, including for $39 and for $40. Or save a whopping 50% and pay just $30 for , a wacky turn-based strategy game that was incredibly well reviewed.

Or, if you're looking for multiplayer mayhem, you can grab , which is also on sale for $39. It supports up to four-person local multiplayer, and comes with 48 different courses for hours of competitive fun. And if you're looking to take your racing off the screen, you can pick up the Mario set of for $60, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price. This game comes with a real-life RC kart that you can control with your Nintendo Switch, plus gates so you can build a custom track around your home.

Searching for a great deal on a console? Check out this Mario Day Switch console bundle. It includes the standard model Nintendo Switch console, along with your choice of one free Mario game download of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and a sticker pack from the new movie. You can get it for $299 from , or $300 from and . You can also find discounted accessories at various retailers, such as 33% off wired Switch controllers in a plethora of designs, including these two options featuring Mario from and , which brings the price of each down to $19.

There are plenty of other games on sale at , , and other retailers, so be sure to check our deals page for even more bargains and grab all the discounted Mario Day merch you can while prices are low.