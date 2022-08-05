Celebrate Joann's Anniversary With up to 60% off Decor, Yarn and More

It's about that time again for those of us who love to create homemade crafts. From holiday decor to yarn for knitting, Joann has it all. To get your next project off the ground you can shop Joann's "Joanniversary" where you can save up to through Aug. 6.

Fashion designers ready to make a brand new jacket? You can get the entire stock of . Items under this deal come in a number of patterns and fabrics. If you want silk charmeuse, you can grab this for $11 a yard. For fabric with a little bit more heft and seasonally themed, get this $21 . And if you're looking for a plaid vibe, this is $21 too.

Yarn is pretty affordable as well. My favorite kind of yarn is . You can get this yarn in different weights. Bernat Blanket yarn comes in a variety of colors, including white, red, blue and even a color called "bright lights," which is a mix of neon blue, pink, green and gray together. You can mix and match or get all one color with prices on all yarn starting at $2.

And of course, if you're looking for any fall decor for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you'll find quite a bit here. The core prices go as low as $2 and as high as $100. If you need any fake pumpkins to spruce up your home, this is $65 (save $65) and this is also $65. Plus you can get 40% off the entire stock of , basic stems, bushes and greenery to add a little fall mode inside your home.