Celebrate International Lego Day With Hot Deals on Lego Sets

Today is International Lego Day, and what better way to celebrate than getting the collectible set you've had your eye on, or snagging something great to build with your loved ones? There are a plethora of deals out there, whether you want a big set, a little trinket or you just need to expand your mini-fig collection. And with the holiday in mind, we've collected some of our favorite buys and bargains for you to choose from.

Lego/CNET This box comes with 790 pieces to build whatever your heart desires. It's a great starter set for anyone. And at 30% off, it doesn't matter whether you're just getting started with Lego or you want extra pieces to round out your Lego collection -- this is a solid pick. You're receiving price alerts for LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys, and Girls Ages 4-99 (790 Pieces)

Lego Right now, you can save 20% on this magical set, bringing the price down to just $64. This is a 797-piece set from the Harry Potter collection comes complete with six mini-figs and two owls, for you or your child to explore the beloved book series in a world you can build, yourself.

Lego/CNET For creative types who want to direct and star in their own music videos, Amazon has taken 30% off the Lego Vidiyo K-Pawp Concert, bringing the price down to just $35. With 514 pieces, three fun mini-figs and an integrated app to add all sorts of extras to the videos you record, this set is a blast for the pint-sized popstar in your life. You're receiving price alerts for LEGO VIDIYO K-Pawp Concert 43113 Building Kit Toy; Inspire Kids to Direct and Star in Their Own Music Videos; New 2021 (514 Pieces)

Lego hasn't let us down this Jan. 28, with a decent handful of items marked down by 20, 30 and 40%. But plenty of retailers have discounted Lego sets available right now, too. In fact, Best Buy has a handful of slick Technic car sets. At $30 off, you can bring it home for $170. Known for attention to detail, Lego included opening doors, a functioning steering wheel, front and back suspension and a V8 engine with moving pistons to give it that authentic feel.

Or you might want to take a look at this 544-piece set that looks like the real deal, and at 20% off, you can score one for $40. More than just a Lego project, it's a toy car that go on its own when you're done. And if you're more into music, this Lego Ideas set at Walmart might rock your world. Normally listing for $120, you can get it for $100 right now.

And for those of you looking for collectable sets from your favorite media, there are a few that you can find on sale. One of my favorites is the 974-piece set, complete with seven mini-figs (and Bruley), with comically cute attention to detail. This set is marked 40%, bringing the price down to just $60 and soon to be retired, so you might want to grab it while you can. Lego's official site has also taken 20% off the cost of a set from Marvel's The Eternals. And for fans of the Star Wars franchise, sets have been discounted by $10, so you can grab the ultra-popular 1,353-piece set for $160 or the more modest 474-piece set for $40, respectively.

